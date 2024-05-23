PETER BRUCE: Draft power bill is a scoundrel’s charter of note
ANC went through motions of ‘consulting’ stakeholders before sneaking in treacherous provisions
In democracies, most governments are slow, neglectful and incompetent. But they aren’t always wilfully deceitful. Somehow the capacity of our government for political pretence and economic catastrophe seems bottomless. I thought President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the National Health Insurance Bill last week despite having no clue how to fund it took the cake.
Then I read Alex Parker’s astonishing column (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2024-05-20-alexander-parker-murky-amendments-raise-questions-about-draft-energy-law/) in this space on Monday. He described how the ANC took a bill designed to deregulate the energy sector, went through the motions of “consulting” stakeholders and only then snuck into the bill an utterly treacherous series of provisions, which would give the minister of energy (now ANC chair Gwede Mantashe) sweeping powers to override almost all its reformist provisions and to introduce entirely new forms of energy into the country pretty mu...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.