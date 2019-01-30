LETTER: Dudu Myeni attacks by another route

Did I miss it or did Dudu Myeni fail to deny claims of bribery against her at the Zondo commission? In her response to Angelo Agrizzi, it seems she managed only to spew invective, garnished with the tired old accusations of bitter racism.

It is an interesting aspect of human psychology that people are very reluctant to tell blatant lies, choosing instead to attack via another route.

This is probably both a throwback to their childhood where telling lies was a shameful sin and also, if the accusations are subsequently proved, she could still maintain that impugning Agrizzi’s character was not, in itself, a lie.

Robin Ducret

Via e-mail