LETTER: Dudu Myeni attacks by another route

Did the former chair of SA Airways fail to deny the charges of bribery against her at the Zondo commission?

30 January 2019 - 05:01
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Did I miss it or did Dudu Myeni fail to deny claims of bribery against her at the Zondo commission? In her response to Angelo Agrizzi, it seems she managed only to spew invective, garnished with the tired old accusations of bitter racism.

It is an interesting aspect of human psychology that people are very reluctant to tell blatant lies, choosing instead to attack via another route.

This is probably both a throwback to their childhood where telling lies was a shameful sin and also, if the accusations are subsequently proved, she could still maintain that impugning Agrizzi’s character was not, in itself, a lie.

Robin Ducret 
Via e-mail

Bosasa paid Dudu Myeni R300,000 a month, Angelo Agrizzi claims

As a close ally of Jacob Zuma, the former SAA chair was seen as powerful and ‘could swing deals’, so no questions were asked about her requests
National
1 day ago

Dudu Myeni showed Bosasa NPA documents at hotel, says Angelo Agrizzi

The leaked papers showed that the prosecuting authority was ‘working on closing down and shutting down’ the Bosasa case
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Lots of money. Absolutely no class

The ANC is finding out: when you take just a little bit of money from a criminal, you’re done for. There’s no going back
Opinion
8 days ago

