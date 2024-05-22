Liberalisation plans draw R500bn in private investment
Progress report says Operation Vulindlela has realised 89% of the targets set for network industries
22 May 2024 - 18:04
The government says its move to liberalise network industries, including energy, communications and logistics, has unlocked R500bn in private investment since 2020.
A report released by Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative between the presidency and the Treasury, shows that the government has so far achieved 89% of its initial targets to unlock administrative and other operational bottlenecks in areas such as energy, telecommunications, transport, water and tourism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.