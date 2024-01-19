EDITORIAL: Climate Commission’s disinformation battle
19 January 2024 - 05:00
You can’t blame anyone in SA for being sceptical of a government promise of new jobs and opportunities — fool me once, right? It is no surprise then that the people of Mpumalanga are resistant to any notion of a just transition and the jobs it promises to bring.
But this is exactly the hard sell that the Presidential Climate Commission must make in this province where half the people are already unemployed and 90,000 jobs in coal mines and power plants will be affected by the closure of old coal-fired power plants (which will eventually happen)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.