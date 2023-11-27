NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Eskom urgently needs clear plan for decommissioning
Longer-term planning is needed so that when plants are shut off workers are not left unemployed
In the absence of any published plans about the delayed decommissioning or life-extension of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired fleet there is still no certainty about which power stations will be shut off next.
The recently published implementation plan for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) and the presidential climate commission’s (PCC) report on the decommissioning of Komati power station in Mpumalanga, which was shut down in 2022, makes it clear that longer-term planning is needed so that when plants are shut off workers and communities around these stations are not left unemployed and stranded...
