S&P holds its rating on SA but warns of risks
Ratings agency expects growth to remain muted while public debt grows faster than it expected
19 November 2023 - 20:01
Ratings agency S&P Global affirmed its rating on SA as expected on Friday night after it revised the outlook on the rating down from positive to stable in March.
The agency, whose rating on SA is three notches below investment grade, expects growth to remain muted while public debt accumulates faster than it previously expected...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.