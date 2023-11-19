ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank to announce final rate decision for year
The focus this week will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, which sits on Tuesday and will on Thursday announce the final rate decision for the year. The Bank kept the repo rate on hold at 8.25% in September, in line with consensus expectations.
The general tone of the September statement and the committee’s remarks in the post-statement Q&A was hawkish, with clear concerns about sustained upside risks to inflation and another close 3:2 vote, with the dissenting members of the committee preferring a 25 basis point (bps) hike. Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago also emphasised that the Bank’s task of fighting inflation “is not yet done”...
