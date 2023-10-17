Lesetja Kganyago warns of rate hike risks
Sustainable fiscal positions would help to reduce the high interest burdens many economies face, lowering sovereign credit default risk and premiums, says Bank research head Loewald
17 October 2023 - 16:53
UPDATED 17 October 2023 - 22:53
The Reserve Bank reaffirmed its policy stance on Tuesday, with governor Lesetja Kganyago saying it remains focused on anchoring inflation at the midpoint of the 3%-6% target range, but currency weakness, more debt, lower capital flows and “less co-operation” from fiscal authorities make this difficult.
Kganyago was speaking at the release of the monetary policy review, which provides a detailed analysis of the domestic and global macro issues that underpin the deliberations and policy positions of the monetary policy committee...
