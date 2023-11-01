EDITORIAL: Eskom still far from out of the woods
The improvement of the coal-fired generation fleet and the effect of the R254bn bailout will only start to show in its financial performance by 2025
01 November 2023 - 05:00
The recent improved performance of Eskom’s coal-fired generation fleet and the effect of its R254bn bailout that was announced by the Treasury in February will only really start to show in the utility’s financial performance by 2025.
Even then, a lot still needs to be fixed over the next 12 to 18 months if financials are to improve...
