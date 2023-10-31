National

WATCH: Eskom’s annual loss doubles

Business Day TV talks to Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim

31 October 2023 - 20:54
Eskom acting group CEO Calib Cassim. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Eskom has slipped deeper into the red. The power utility’s annual loss has doubled to R24bn, as energy sales declined 5% and costs relating to diesel to run open-cycle gas turbines jumped 50%. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Eskom’s acting CEO, Calib Cassim.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

