WATCH: Eskom’s annual loss doubles

Eskom acting group CEO Calib Cassim. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Eskom has slipped deeper into the red. The power utility’s annual loss has doubled to R24bn, as energy sales declined 5% and costs relating to diesel to run open-cycle gas turbines jumped 50%. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Eskom’s acting CEO, Calib Cassim.
