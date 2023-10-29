DEJAN KASTELIC: Can virtual wheeling address SA’s energy crisis?
Vodacom and Eskom partner in new programme that could end load-shedding and boost economy
Climate change is one of the biggest challenges the human race has faced. Its effects are visible throughout the world, and it is already disproportionally affecting poorer countries. However, richer nations are not the only contributors and are not solely responsible for solving it. With South Africa’s grid emissions being some of the highest in the world due to our dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation, it is clear our path to supporting our insatiable need for energy is not sustainable. Furthermore, research has shown that a stable and abundant supply of energy is the foundation for a flourishing economy.
Yet South Africa is experiencing unprecedented levels of load-shedding in already challenging post-Covid economic conditions. In the past four years, Vodacom South Africa spent R4.5bn on backup power solutions and R300m on diesel for generators — a staggering 11% of Vodacom’s total capital expenditure over the period. This highlights just how large a burden has...
