Eskom’s losses double to R24bn after horror load-shedding year
Despite some of the R254bn in debt relief announced in February starting to flow to the utility, its total debt burden rose to R423bn in 2023
31 October 2023 - 13:59
A record year of load-shedding saw Eskom’s energy sales decline by 5%, while spending on diesel to run open-cycle gas turbines (OCGT) increased 50% for the year to March 31.
These were some of the main factors driving Eskom’s net loss after tax to R24bn, up from R12bn in the previous year...
