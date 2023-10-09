EDITORIAL: Heed the call for Africa to create more jobs for more people
With the fastest growth in the number of working-age people, the continent is the world’s worst at creating work for them, a World Bank report reads
It is the season for forecasts and outlooks of all sorts, as the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank open in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday.
The meetings are held in Washington DC only in two years out of every three, but the last time Africa hosted one of the meetings was 50 years ago when they were held in Nairobi. That they are back on the continent this year, with the two Washington-based institutions opting to stay with the plan despite the severe earthquakes that shocked Morocco not long ago, has been much celebrated in the run-up to the meetings. It has also given the sessions and seminars this week leading up to the two institutions’ formal board meetings more focus than usual on Africa and on the developing world generally...
