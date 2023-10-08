Reviving mining and exploration in South Africa: What can be done?
The private sector is helping government with many problems facing the country, but government must also help business
08 October 2023 - 07:39
The business sector has stepped forward with critical interventions and assistance in three key areas that will unlock the economy and improve investor sentiment, but there must be a very clearly defined time frame for these programmes and an exit plan for business.
The Minerals Council through its membership of Business Unity South Africa and its operational arm, Business For South Africa, is playing a major role in stabilising the rapid deterioration of Transnet’s rail and port performance, energy security, and addressing unacceptably high levels of crime and corruption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.