Africa's heavyweights drag down region's growth
08 October 2023 - 07:13
Sub-Saharan Africa's economic growth is expected to slow this year, dragged down by slumps in heavyweights South Africa, Nigeria and Angola, the World Bank said this week.
Regional growth will slow to 2.5% in 2023 from 3.6% last year, the bank said, before rebounding to a projected 3.7% next year and 4.1% in 2025...
