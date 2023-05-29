EDITORIAL: The rand is facing a wall of negative sentiment

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
As good as the NHI may seem in principle, it was too big, expensive and challenging to implement and sustain even before the pandemic
The land commission said it would also cost the fiscus R172bn to settle old claims
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Argentine golfer on top of world after securing second PGA Tour victory
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Why the rand tanked after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points is still not entirely clear. Whether the currency came under attack because market players wanted to see a larger hike, or a smaller one, remains a puzzle. That was especially so given that 50 bps had been the market consensus going into the monetary policy committee meeting last week, with just a handful of traders punting 75 bps at the last moment.
What is clear, however, is that the rand is facing a wall of negative sentiment. That the currency reacted so badly to a hike that should have been substantial enough to support it demonstrates that markets are no longer giving SA the benefit of the doubt. And that’s even with the strong signal of a unanimous decision by the committee — its first in 18 months — as well as some hawkish rhetoric.
The rand was already the year’s worst-performing emerging market currency even before the Lady R drama spooked the market, raising the prospect that the US might impose secondary sanctions on SA. That just added to the ultra-high load-shedding and ultra-low growth which had already driven away investors, with greylisting piling on a bit more negative sentiment. Then came last week’s decision. A throwaway line by the Bank that “further currency weakness is likely” may have been all that was needed to send the rand hurtling towards R20/$. At the weekend it was trading at R19.66/$, far above the R18.68 starting point the monetary policy committee was assuming at last week’s meeting.
The danger now is that the rapidly sliding rand could force further substantial hikes by the Bank at its next meeting or meetings. It has already increased rates by a cumulative 475 bps since it began the hiking cycle in November 2021. At 8.25% the benchmark repo rate is now officially in “restrictive” territory. In other words, it is expected to slow an already static economy, with the intent of getting inflation under control.
The Bank was faced last week with an inflation outlook and inflation expectations that were significantly worse than at the time of its previous meeting two months ago — hence its decision to hike, and governor Lesetja Kganyago’s warning that monetary policy would stay restrictive until inflation was clearly heading down to the target, which is effectively 4.5%. The Bank now expects inflation to average 6.2% this year and to hit the target only by 2025. Most economists don’t expect rate cuts to start until the second quarter of next year. And we could be looking at further hikes, and longer delayed cuts, if the risks the Bank warns of materialise.
The rand and food prices were the big drivers of the gloomier inflation forecast the Bank presented. Record load-shedding is implicated in both. Not only is it fuelling negative sentiment towards the rand, but it is also directly raising the cost of doing business.
The danger now is that SA might be in a vicious cycle in which the weaker the rand and the worse the load-shedding, the higher inflation will be, and pressure will grow on the Bank to stay restrictive — raising the prospect that the economy will go into recession.
Those drivers of inflation are not within the Bank’s control. But they are within the government’s control. All the self-inflicted rand-weakening woes this year are inflicted on SA by the government itself, from the corruption and incompetence that has eroded Eskom and Transnet and economic growth, to the inadequate law enforcement that has got us greylisted, to the high government debt level which is also feeding into rand weakness. It’s all reflected in the country risk premium which investors attach to SA, which has risen sharply. And ultimately it is the government which is responsible for that risk premium.
The risk premium influences inflation indirectly. The Bank pointed too to the role public sector agents play in raising inflation through above-inflation increases in municipal rates and charges and other administered prices. It pointed a discreet finger too at labour, and at rises in unit labour costs. Essentially, as the statement explained, the Bank wouldn’t need to impose such high-interest rates if SA had a prudent public debt level, more electricity, lower administered price inflation and wage growth in line with productivity growth.
The rate rise and the rand’s decline sent a clear message: if the underlying causes of exchange rate weakness and of inflation are not addressed, we can expect rates to be higher for longer. It is within the government’s control (not the Bank’s) to address these.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: The rand is facing a wall of negative sentiment
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
Why the rand tanked after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points is still not entirely clear. Whether the currency came under attack because market players wanted to see a larger hike, or a smaller one, remains a puzzle. That was especially so given that 50 bps had been the market consensus going into the monetary policy committee meeting last week, with just a handful of traders punting 75 bps at the last moment.
What is clear, however, is that the rand is facing a wall of negative sentiment. That the currency reacted so badly to a hike that should have been substantial enough to support it demonstrates that markets are no longer giving SA the benefit of the doubt. And that’s even with the strong signal of a unanimous decision by the committee — its first in 18 months — as well as some hawkish rhetoric.
The rand was already the year’s worst-performing emerging market currency even before the Lady R drama spooked the market, raising the prospect that the US might impose secondary sanctions on SA. That just added to the ultra-high load-shedding and ultra-low growth which had already driven away investors, with greylisting piling on a bit more negative sentiment. Then came last week’s decision. A throwaway line by the Bank that “further currency weakness is likely” may have been all that was needed to send the rand hurtling towards R20/$. At the weekend it was trading at R19.66/$, far above the R18.68 starting point the monetary policy committee was assuming at last week’s meeting.
The danger now is that the rapidly sliding rand could force further substantial hikes by the Bank at its next meeting or meetings. It has already increased rates by a cumulative 475 bps since it began the hiking cycle in November 2021. At 8.25% the benchmark repo rate is now officially in “restrictive” territory. In other words, it is expected to slow an already static economy, with the intent of getting inflation under control.
The Bank was faced last week with an inflation outlook and inflation expectations that were significantly worse than at the time of its previous meeting two months ago — hence its decision to hike, and governor Lesetja Kganyago’s warning that monetary policy would stay restrictive until inflation was clearly heading down to the target, which is effectively 4.5%. The Bank now expects inflation to average 6.2% this year and to hit the target only by 2025. Most economists don’t expect rate cuts to start until the second quarter of next year. And we could be looking at further hikes, and longer delayed cuts, if the risks the Bank warns of materialise.
The rand and food prices were the big drivers of the gloomier inflation forecast the Bank presented. Record load-shedding is implicated in both. Not only is it fuelling negative sentiment towards the rand, but it is also directly raising the cost of doing business.
The danger now is that SA might be in a vicious cycle in which the weaker the rand and the worse the load-shedding, the higher inflation will be, and pressure will grow on the Bank to stay restrictive — raising the prospect that the economy will go into recession.
Those drivers of inflation are not within the Bank’s control. But they are within the government’s control. All the self-inflicted rand-weakening woes this year are inflicted on SA by the government itself, from the corruption and incompetence that has eroded Eskom and Transnet and economic growth, to the inadequate law enforcement that has got us greylisted, to the high government debt level which is also feeding into rand weakness. It’s all reflected in the country risk premium which investors attach to SA, which has risen sharply. And ultimately it is the government which is responsible for that risk premium.
The risk premium influences inflation indirectly. The Bank pointed too to the role public sector agents play in raising inflation through above-inflation increases in municipal rates and charges and other administered prices. It pointed a discreet finger too at labour, and at rises in unit labour costs. Essentially, as the statement explained, the Bank wouldn’t need to impose such high-interest rates if SA had a prudent public debt level, more electricity, lower administered price inflation and wage growth in line with productivity growth.
The rate rise and the rand’s decline sent a clear message: if the underlying causes of exchange rate weakness and of inflation are not addressed, we can expect rates to be higher for longer. It is within the government’s control (not the Bank’s) to address these.
EDITORIAL: Walking the tightrope between the superpowers
EDITORIAL: Insider or outsider?
EDITORIAL: Ekurhuleni debt write-off is a very bad idea
EDITORIAL: Water is life, not death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is the symptom not the disease
STUART THEOBALD: Over to the amorphous markets
Rand slumps to record low as Reserve Bank hikes repo rate to 8.25%
Lesetja Kganyago says short-term pain is necessary after 50 bps rate hike
MAMOKETE LIJANE: The fall of the rand is not a pretty sight
PODCAST: Full effects of rate hikes on property will take time to be felt, says ...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank to release its financial stability review
OSAGYEFO MAZWAI: Reserve Bank navigates SA’s currency conundrum amid state ...
ISAAH MHLANGA: Geopolitics would have played a big part in interest rates ...
CHARLES ONYANGO-OBBO: No-one gets rewarded for being neutral, as SA is finding ...
CLAIRE BISSEKER: More rate hikes reflect the government’s failures, not the ...
BRIAN KANTOR: A shock to the system — and getting over it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.