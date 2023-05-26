Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST: Full effects of rate hikes on property will take time to be felt, says FNB

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike

26 May 2023 - 16:29 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF.com
Picture: 123RF.com

The full effects of ongoing interest rate hikes on SA’s property sector is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by John Loos, property economist in FNB’s commercial property finance unit. Their discussion centres on the state of the country’s property sector following the SA Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike. 

On Thursday, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) moved to raise the repo rate by another 50 basis points (bps) to 8.25% as SA battles myriad problems including rolling blackouts, a stagnant economy and a currency at a record low.

Join the discussion:

The rate was last above 8% in May 2009, fourteen years ago.

Loos says this latest hike on its own has a limited dampening impact on the commercial property market. 

Topics of discussion include: the reaction to the May 25 rate hike by the SA Reserve Bank, state of the local property sector, operating dynamics between commercial and residential property, and the place of lenders in the market. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

For more episodes, click here. 

PODCAST | Small- to mid-caps doing well in a tough economy, says Sanlam

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vanessa van Vuuren, portfolio manager for the SIM Small-Cap Fund at Sanlam Investments
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Managing consumer credit in uncertain times

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JOB AD | The DBSA is looking to fill four ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
How to draw up a risk management and compliance ...
Business
4.
PODCAST | The rise of climate tech
Business
5.
PODCAST | Rising tide of climate litigation
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.