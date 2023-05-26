EDITORIAL: Insider or outsider?

JSE gains after the MPC’s announcement, but investors are increasingly concerned about a recession in SA
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
Investment in clean energy will extend its lead over spending on fossil fuels in 2023, the IEA says.
Arshay Cooper’s upbringing in Chicago resonates with many underprivileged youths in townships
Intriguing thrillers on offer, including some based on real events
For a book publisher to get to the point of having secured an author, conceptualised, edited, printed and distributed a book to then pull it off the shelves is to take all the costs of publishing and none of the profits. It’s a grenade in the balance sheet.
Many have seen the removal from sale by Penguin Books of a biography of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, The Outsider by Prince Mashele, as being a source of considerable amusement. It may not be quite so funny.
Mashaba is the leader of ActionSA, a small but important political party that positions itself — as the title of the book suggests — as unencumbered with the baggage of corruption and inaction associated with the ruling ANC.
Revelations that Mashaba is said to have paid Mashele to write the book, which has been sold and marketed as “unauthorised”, and therefore as an independent and critical view of Mashaba’s life, does raise questions about the integrity of everybody involved, not least the man who will want to play a part in a governing coalition after the elections in 2024.
Mashaba has said that paying for the book did not necessarily give him editorial control, but as Penguin has demonstrated, and as anyone in publishing knows, if you’re paid to write a story it’s public relations, not journalism. Mashaba would do well to clear up his role in this affair.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Insider or outsider?
For a book publisher to get to the point of having secured an author, conceptualised, edited, printed and distributed a book to then pull it off the shelves is to take all the costs of publishing and none of the profits. It’s a grenade in the balance sheet.
Many have seen the removal from sale by Penguin Books of a biography of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, The Outsider by Prince Mashele, as being a source of considerable amusement. It may not be quite so funny.
Mashaba is the leader of ActionSA, a small but important political party that positions itself — as the title of the book suggests — as unencumbered with the baggage of corruption and inaction associated with the ruling ANC.
Revelations that Mashaba is said to have paid Mashele to write the book, which has been sold and marketed as “unauthorised”, and therefore as an independent and critical view of Mashaba’s life, does raise questions about the integrity of everybody involved, not least the man who will want to play a part in a governing coalition after the elections in 2024.
Mashaba has said that paying for the book did not necessarily give him editorial control, but as Penguin has demonstrated, and as anyone in publishing knows, if you’re paid to write a story it’s public relations, not journalism. Mashaba would do well to clear up his role in this affair.
EDITORIAL: Walking the tightrope between the superpowers
EDITORIAL: Ekurhuleni debt write-off is a very bad idea
EDITORIAL: Mahlangu must explain
EDITORIAL: Bank faces tough choice as power cuts and rand woes mount
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TOM EATON: Lights out, no reading, but we still manage to vacuum up tourists
Fire engine shortage imperils Joburg as fire season looms
SA’s new formations keep political landscape interesting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.