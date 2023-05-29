Opinion / Columnists

ON THE MONEY

STUART THEOBALD: Over to the amorphous markets

Investors may have concluded that Ramaphosa is too timid to make the big decisions needed

29 May 2023 - 05:00

Politicians have never liked financial markets, especially falling ones. Finance minister Trevor Manuel famously described them as “amorphous” shortly after his appointment in the 1990s, smarting as he was from a 9% fall in the rand in the month after he took the job.

It was hardly a giant slur, but it was enough to upset foreign investors who were appraising SA’s first black finance minister. The rand fell further...

