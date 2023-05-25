Economy

Lesetja Kganyago says short-term pain is necessary after 50 bps rate hike

Reserve Bank says further weakness likely; rand plummets to a record low

25 May 2023 - 23:17

The rand plummeted to a record low on Thursday after the Reserve Bank hiked rates to a 14-year high and stoked market fears about the outlook for the currency and for the economy.

In a rare unanimous decision, the Bank’s monetary policy committee opted for a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike, in an effort to curb an inflation outlook which has worsened on the rand’s sharp slide in recent weeks...

