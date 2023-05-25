JSE gains after the MPC’s announcement, but investors are increasingly concerned about a recession in SA
SA grapples with a weak rand, capital flight and surging costs due to policy blunders — it’s time for government to step up and rectify, rather than rely solely on the Bank’s interest-rate manoeuvres
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
Coal interests now bigger than those in media, transport and hotels
Reserve Bank says further weakness likely; rand plummets to a record low
Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements
Investment in clean energy will extend its lead over spending on fossil fuels in 2023, the IEA says.
Many see Babina Noko as underdogs due to them being in only their second season in the top flight
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
The rand plummeted to a record low on Thursday after the Reserve Bank hiked rates to a 14-year high and stoked market fears about the outlook for the currency and for the economy.
In a rare unanimous decision, the Bank’s monetary policy committee opted for a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike, in an effort to curb an inflation outlook which has worsened on the rand’s sharp slide in recent weeks...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Lesetja Kganyago says short-term pain is necessary after 50 bps rate hike
