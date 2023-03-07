EDITORIAL: Putting the nation into national interest

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Involvement of private-sector partnerships invited in rail container corridor from Gauteng to Durban
Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years, adding R12bn to Bidvest’s market capitalisation
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
It will be almost impossible for any nation outside the big three to challenge for the top Test ranking
Defence doctrines on what kinds of war to prepare for are being reassessed in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
For years now, our foreign policy has been drifting in the wrong direction. Our national interests have been conflated with the interests of the governing ANC.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa rolled out the red carpet at the Union Buildings as he hosted Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda’s president, on a state visit. This came just days after the shameful naval exercises with the Russian military, now committing war crimes in Ukraine, and just a month after the visit by Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister.
This follows a trend and comes years after the ANC instructed its government deployees to downgrade our diplomatic relations with Israel over the dispute with Palestine. Years earlier, under Nelson Mandela, SA switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to mainland China over past loyalties.
Under the ANC’s rule, our government has turned its back on our major trading partners in favour of traditional ANC allies such as China and Russia.
Even more concerning, our government turned a blind eye to closer territories. We looked on as election after election was stolen in Zimbabwe. We mollycoddled Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s strongman, as he continued roughing up his political opponents, including by hounding them out of the country.
For years, the government advocated “quiet diplomacy” with Harare, supposedly speaking truth to Robert Mugabe behind closed doors while supporting him in public. Almost two decades later, there is no credible evidence of the efficacy of that policy. Ramaphosa, who styles himself as Mandela’s protégé, is now a staunch advocate of scrapping sanctions against Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s successor and one of the dictator’s key enforcers.
When Lavrov was in Pretoria there was no sign that our government communicated its displeasure at the continued violation of Ukraine. Equally, there is no sign that our government, on South Africans’ behalf, told Museveni that we disapprove of his treatment of his political opponents, or his fellow Ugandans who happen to be gay.
In August, Pretoria will host the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit. Again, we have no sign that our discontent about the invasion of Ukraine will be discussed. That summit might admit Saudi Arabia as another member, glossing over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
We cite these cases for one reason: our foreign policy has lost its way. Put differently, what is fundamentally wrong is positioning the ANC’s interests as being the same as SA’s. The two are distinctly different.
SA is a reasonably new democracy, but the government’s failure to discern a difference between national and party interests makes us seem amateurish in the world of nations. Party-to-party solidarity is not the same as people-to-people solidarity.
Mature democracies do not change foreign policy radically according to party lines. Foreign policy is determined by national interest.
This decades-long drift of our foreign policy should stop. What is good for the ANC, or any ruling party, can never be assumed to be in SA’s interest. Despite its many faults and its oppressive history in Africa, the West’s stance to make apartheid SA economically unviable in the 1980s is an example of what national interest looks like in practice.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Putting the nation into national interest
Our foreign policy has lost its way, largely because of the fundamental error of positioning ANC interests as being the same as SA’s
For years now, our foreign policy has been drifting in the wrong direction. Our national interests have been conflated with the interests of the governing ANC.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa rolled out the red carpet at the Union Buildings as he hosted Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda’s president, on a state visit. This came just days after the shameful naval exercises with the Russian military, now committing war crimes in Ukraine, and just a month after the visit by Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister.
This follows a trend and comes years after the ANC instructed its government deployees to downgrade our diplomatic relations with Israel over the dispute with Palestine. Years earlier, under Nelson Mandela, SA switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to mainland China over past loyalties.
Under the ANC’s rule, our government has turned its back on our major trading partners in favour of traditional ANC allies such as China and Russia.
Even more concerning, our government turned a blind eye to closer territories. We looked on as election after election was stolen in Zimbabwe. We mollycoddled Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s strongman, as he continued roughing up his political opponents, including by hounding them out of the country.
For years, the government advocated “quiet diplomacy” with Harare, supposedly speaking truth to Robert Mugabe behind closed doors while supporting him in public. Almost two decades later, there is no credible evidence of the efficacy of that policy. Ramaphosa, who styles himself as Mandela’s protégé, is now a staunch advocate of scrapping sanctions against Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s successor and one of the dictator’s key enforcers.
When Lavrov was in Pretoria there was no sign that our government communicated its displeasure at the continued violation of Ukraine. Equally, there is no sign that our government, on South Africans’ behalf, told Museveni that we disapprove of his treatment of his political opponents, or his fellow Ugandans who happen to be gay.
In August, Pretoria will host the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit. Again, we have no sign that our discontent about the invasion of Ukraine will be discussed. That summit might admit Saudi Arabia as another member, glossing over the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
We cite these cases for one reason: our foreign policy has lost its way. Put differently, what is fundamentally wrong is positioning the ANC’s interests as being the same as SA’s. The two are distinctly different.
SA is a reasonably new democracy, but the government’s failure to discern a difference between national and party interests makes us seem amateurish in the world of nations. Party-to-party solidarity is not the same as people-to-people solidarity.
Mature democracies do not change foreign policy radically according to party lines. Foreign policy is determined by national interest.
This decades-long drift of our foreign policy should stop. What is good for the ANC, or any ruling party, can never be assumed to be in SA’s interest. Despite its many faults and its oppressive history in Africa, the West’s stance to make apartheid SA economically unviable in the 1980s is an example of what national interest looks like in practice.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Was Zondo another R1bn wasted?
EDITORIAL: A chance for a new path in Nigeria
EDITORIAL: Put foot, Mr Patel
EDITORIAL: Red flags aplenty in disaster rules
EDITORIAL: Expertise in the cabinet, please
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.