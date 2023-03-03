Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Its policies are more in line with its Brics partners than those of developed countries
Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
It says the new Showmax Group will be well placed to become the leading platform in Africa
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
Ahead of the weekend’s presidential election almost all Nigerians — about 90% – felt that the West African country, home to more than 200-million people and some of SA’s biggest companies, had lost its way.
A cursory glance at the fiscal and economic data tells you the main reason for this gloom-ridden sentiment: about four in 10 people live below the poverty line. That is about 90-million people, enough to stoke widespread discontent in Africa’s biggest oil producer. ..
EDITORIAL: A chance for a new path in Nigeria
Bola Tinubu’s victory could mean significant changes in the problem-ridden country
