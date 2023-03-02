Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Corruption and dodgy politics are the members’ most evident common characteristic
Health Funders Association calls for probe into prices charged by Pathcare, Ampath and Lancet and hopes to claw back about R1bn
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s prerogative to appoint two cabinet ministers from beyond the somnolent benches of the ANC in parliament may give false hope to those banking on fresh perspectives in the executive. They should curb their enthusiasm because the chances of Ramaphosa bringing in able people unencumbered by the effects of ANC ideological rigidity and factional paralysis are low.
The provision for two non-MP cabinet ministers dates back to former president Nelson Mandela amending the constitution to allow him to appoint former Nedcor CEO Chris Liebenberg as finance minister after the shock early exit of Derek Keys. In that instance, Mandela looked beyond the party’s narrow interests and used the appointment shrewdly, to keep investors and the markets onside in the first years of democratic transition...
EDITORIAL: Expertise in the cabinet, please
Ramaphosa’s prerogative to appoint cabinet ministers from outside the ANC may give false hope
