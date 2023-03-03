Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Put foot, Mr Patel

The motor industry faces an existential crisis. Where is the minister?

03 March 2023 - 05:00

SA’s motor industry bosses have expressed frustration at the lack of any policy announcements in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech. They have good reason.

In October, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said a future motor industry regulatory framework would be outlined by Godongwana. However, a vague sentence that R728.8m had been “allocated to support NEV [new energy vehicle] initiatives” does not a policy make, and the car companies are beginning to panic...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.