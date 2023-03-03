Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening
Its policies are more in line with its Brics partners than those of developed countries
Investigation confirms Eskom employees maliciously damaged a generation unit at power station in Mpumalanga
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
It says the new Showmax Group will be well placed to become the leading platform in Africa
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
SA’s motor industry bosses have expressed frustration at the lack of any policy announcements in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech. They have good reason.
In October, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said a future motor industry regulatory framework would be outlined by Godongwana. However, a vague sentence that R728.8m had been “allocated to support NEV [new energy vehicle] initiatives” does not a policy make, and the car companies are beginning to panic...
EDITORIAL: Put foot, Mr Patel
The motor industry faces an existential crisis. Where is the minister?
