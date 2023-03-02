EDITORIAL: Red flags aplenty in disaster rules

Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Corruption and dodgy politics are the members’ most evident common characteristic
Health Funders Association calls for probe into prices charged by Pathcare, Ampath and Lancet and hopes to claw back about R1bn
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
The regulations giving effect to the national state of disaster over the electricity crisis have now been gazetted.
Some of the regulations are quite vague, and the action they support could probably have been implemented under existing regulations. But, more importantly, there is some real cause for concern: the powers given by these regulations can be used to steamroller objections to costly contracts for emergency power generation...
