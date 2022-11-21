Traders are tentatively bullish on the greenback after hawkish comments from Bank members last week that is weighing on the bullion, analyst says
For our own mental health and that of Eskom employees, we’ve got to stop clinging or just call it quits
The department says that ‘all possible efforts are being made to ensure all the measures in the national electricity plan are implemented’
Acting secretary-general finds himself at the centre of the party operations and also of the leadership question
Chief economist Johann Els says the rand could trade even stronger in the interim
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ankara blames Kurdish militants for bombing that killed six people and injured 80 last week but no group has claimed responsibility
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
Telling people about your goal is just one of a number of wrong instructions in bro-science
It is one of those hard truths that you learn as you grow up — understanding when the real benefits gained from lowering your expectations will outweigh the desired benefits lost to your future self.
To simplify, let’s just call it a reality check. ..
EDITORIAL: It’s time for SA to lower its expectations (again)
