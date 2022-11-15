Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Shares of the Brazilian digital bank trade more than 15% higher
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Poland holds emergency security meeting after reports of fatal explosion
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
There needed to be realistic expectations for the speed at which Eskom’s management would be able to “turn around the ship”, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said on Tuesday after announcing the resignation of the state power company’s acting head of generation, Rhulani Mathebula, on Tuesday.
Mathebula’s abrupt departure comes just six months after his predecessor, Phillip Dukashe, left the company...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pressure is unbearable, says generation boss Mathebula as he quits Eskom
Resignation of the acting head of generation is the fifth high-level one at the utility in 2022
There needed to be realistic expectations for the speed at which Eskom’s management would be able to “turn around the ship”, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said on Tuesday after announcing the resignation of the state power company’s acting head of generation, Rhulani Mathebula, on Tuesday.
Mathebula’s abrupt departure comes just six months after his predecessor, Phillip Dukashe, left the company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.