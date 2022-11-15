×

National

Pressure is unbearable, says generation boss Mathebula as he quits Eskom

Resignation of the acting head of generation is the fifth high-level one at the utility in 2022

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 14:15 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 15 November 2022 - 22:55

There needed to be realistic expectations for the speed at which Eskom’s management would be able to “turn around the ship”, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said on Tuesday after announcing the resignation of the state power company’s acting head of generation, Rhulani Mathebula, on Tuesday.

Mathebula’s abrupt departure comes just six months after his predecessor, Phillip Dukashe, left the company...

