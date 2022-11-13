×

Salga calls for Eskom debt relief for municipalities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised the prospect of Soweto’s debt to Eskom being scrapped

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 16:24 Linda Ensor

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) has supported calls for the government to alleviate municipal debt to Eskom.

Salga, which represents municipalities, wants the government to match the percentage of Eskom debt it takes over with an equal percentage to alleviate the debt owed to the utility by municipalities in financial distress...

