Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Godongwana’s fossilised energy plan rules out a just transition

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 18:00

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told a reporter this week: “We prefer to freeze in the dark than burn coal.”

This was his way of siding with mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe in his pursuit of more fossil-fuel energy as part of the solution to our electricity shortage...

BL Premium

