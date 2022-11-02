US central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points, but investors looking for clues on its next move
We are living in an era of radical new financial concepts, and cookie-cutter regulation only reduces choices by investors, businesses and intermediaries.
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Though the private equity outfit did not disclose size of its investment, it says management team will keep a big stake
Globally, Emirates is now flying to 92% of the routes it did before the Covid-19 pandemic
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told a reporter this week: “We prefer to freeze in the dark than burn coal.”
This was his way of siding with mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe in his pursuit of more fossil-fuel energy as part of the solution to our electricity shortage...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: Godongwana’s fossilised energy plan rules out a just transition
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told a reporter this week: “We prefer to freeze in the dark than burn coal.”
This was his way of siding with mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe in his pursuit of more fossil-fuel energy as part of the solution to our electricity shortage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.