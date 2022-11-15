×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

No relief from load-shedding as Eskom’s diesel budget runs dry

Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 22:48 Denene Erasmus

Seven months into its current financial year, Eskom has already exceeded its R11bn diesel budget by about R1bn, which means that for the next few months it will struggle to afford to run its diesel-powered emergency generation fleet.

Presenting the state of the system outlook for the 2022/ 2023 summer period, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer told journalists the power company was now in the “difficult position” where it is forced to implement load-shedding because it does not “have the money to burn diesel at the rate [it] has been doing up to now”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.