Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Seven months into its current financial year, Eskom has already exceeded its R11bn diesel budget by about R1bn, which means that for the next few months it will struggle to afford to run its diesel-powered emergency generation fleet.
Presenting the state of the system outlook for the 2022/ 2023 summer period, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer told journalists the power company was now in the “difficult position” where it is forced to implement load-shedding because it does not “have the money to burn diesel at the rate [it] has been doing up to now”...
No relief from load-shedding as Eskom’s diesel budget runs dry
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
