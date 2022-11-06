×

Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S NOTE

ALEXANDER PARKER: The demoralising scale of SA’s nasty coal habit

The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks

06 November 2022 - 16:02

The lowlight of our annual drive from Gauteng to the Lowveld is the view from the N4. The carnage wrought on our economy by Eskom’s ageing coal fleet is reflected perfectly in the hellscape as we travel through Emalahleni, Middleberg and Makhazeni.

As coal mines give way to giant coal-fired power stations and the roads disintegrate, it’s impossible to miss the ghastly social and environmental manifestation of decline and disarray. The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon littered with smokestacks...

