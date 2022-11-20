Economy

S&P affirms ratings, warns of debt risks over Eskom

Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue

20 November 2022 - 19:49 Hilary Joffe

Ratings agency S&P Global has warned that it could remove its positive outlook on SA’s sovereign rating if the planned debt relief for Eskom weakens government’s debt trajectory without addressing the failings in the power utility’s operations and finances.

In a ratings update on Friday night, S&P affirmed its rating and made it clear that if SA could keep improving its economic growth and its public finances, the positive outlook might lead to an upgrade of the rating itself...

