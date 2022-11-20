National

Prepare for the return of stage 5 load-shedding

Eskom warns of imminent effects of high levels of breakdown and depletion of its emergency reserves

BL Premium
20 November 2022 - 19:16 Denene Erasmus

SA must brace for the return of stage 5 load-shedding this week, at least until Wednesday, as Eskom buckles under severe power supply pressure due to high levels of breakdown and depletion of its emergency reserves.

Eskom said on Sunday that various stages of load-shedding were planned until Wednesday with further updates to follow later during the week. From Monday to Wednesday stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented at night...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.