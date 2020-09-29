EDITORIAL: Time for Zondo to be tough on Zuma

It is no surprise that former President Jacob Zuma is incensed by the state capture commission compelling him to appear before it and answer questions, as he has never before been forced to account for anything he has done.

Zuma is insisting that he has always sought to co-operate with the commission and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs it, and last week slammed as completely unjustified efforts to get him to testify.

This is the man who is alleged to have been instrumental in the hollowing out of the state and its institutions, the man who helped to bring SA’s economy to its knees with his reckless reshuffling of the finance minister, and one who is said to have been complicit in the state capture project along with his friends, the Gupta family.

To this day he has not provided any of the information or evidence requested of him by the inquiry and has chosen not to respond to the evidence of 33 witnesses who the inquiry’s lawyers contend have implicated him in wrongdoing. Neither has he sought to cross-examine a single one of those witnesses, which include many of his former cabinet ministers.

The former president has argued that none of the witnesses who have previously testified against him, has provided evidence that actually requires a response from him. He has declared that there is no lawful basis or good reason for the commission to require of him to answer “feelings and speculative allegations and ‘advices’ by individuals who are my political foes or who hold special personal or professional agendas of their own”.