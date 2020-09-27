National NEWS ANALYSIS: Mosebenzi Zwane puts his unfitness for public office on display at Zondo commission ANC MP’s testimony paints a picture of a politician who did not acquaint himself with basic legislation guiding his work when he was MEC BL PREMIUM

Mosebenzi Zwane, ANC MP and former minister, sacrificed any possibility of being able to claim that he was a competent MEC by stating that he had no direct knowledge of legislation governing procurement processes in a R1.4bn housing project under his watch in the Free State.

On day 271 at the state capture commission of inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and evidence leader Paul Pretorius often tried to determine what Zwane’s knowledge was of the procurement process for the housing project embarked on in 2010.