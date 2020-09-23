National

Raymond Zondo tired of endless corruption as inquiry drags on

The judge is particularly concerned that intended beneficiaries were denied services while business people and politicians thrived during state capture

23 September 2020 - 17:41 Mawande Amashabalala
Raymond Zondo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI.
Raymond Zondo. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI.

State capture commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is “frustrated and concerned” after testimonies from witnesses about how public funds meant for service delivery to the poor were looted by politicians and their friends.

Zondo made the remarks on Wednesday before the adjournment of the hearing. It followed three days of evidence relating to a R1bn housing project in the Free State — a project littered with allegations of illegalities and of payments being made for no work done.

Since Monday Zondo has heard from three witnesses about how more than R500m was paid out to suppliers and contractors by the Free State provincial government‚ under then premier Ace Magashule‚ without any complete, low-cost housing on site.

The judge recalled evidence led at the commission previously about the same province during the “state capture years”‚ namely the asbestos eradication project and the Vrede dairy farm project.

What was particularly “concerning” to Zondo was that in all three projects — with a combined worth of R2bn — the intended beneficiaries were denied the services they so needed‚ while business people and politicians laughed all the way to the bank.

“It is quite concerning that a lot of money set aside for building houses for people seems to have ended up in the hands of suppliers and contractors‚ more than R500m I was told‚ and yet no houses were built‚” said Zondo.

“It is very concerning because the government is there to ensure people get the services they need. A few weeks ago we heard evidence about the asbestos project. I heard evidence that the job could have been done for a cost of R21m but the [Free State] provincial government gave the job to a joint venture for more than R250m.

“There is very little, if any work, that the joint venture did. To make it worse‚ there was no removal of asbestos roofs‚ just counting,” he said.

“Leave that aside‚ I have also heard evidence about the Vrede dairy farm‚ which was meant to benefit black farmers. There, too‚ the people who were meant to be beneficiaries — I heard evidence that they never got anything‚ yet millions and millions of rands were paid out.”

Zondo added that the testimony relating to the Free State was probably the tip of the iceberg if other provincial governments were looked at.

However‚ owing to time constraints‚ his commission is not going to investigate other provincial governments. Zondo has set December as the last month to hear oral evidence before compiling his report no later than March 2021.

“[The evidence] does not necessarily meant the Free State was the worst because we have not heard other provinces and we will not because that kind of job needs years to do‚” he said.

As a parting shot‚ Zondo expressed his concern that corruption in the country does not seem to be disappearing.

“This is something that troubles me quite a lot. It’s most frustrating to hear what I hear in this commission‚ and there are no indications that it is slowing down. It seems there are people who do not care. They want their share out of corruption.”

The inquiry will continue on Friday‚ a day in which former multiple-portfolio MEC in the Free State‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ is expected to be questioned.

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The devolution of our constitutional democracy

The ANC exists only to serve itself, and with zero appreciation for the separation of party and state, the state has become its play thing
Opinion
5 days ago

What Casac has been doing during those ‘nine wasted years’

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution protects the constitution sometimes from the very people mandated to uphold it
Opinion
6 days ago

André de Ruyter clears Eskom COO of corruption allegations

This is the third investigation to clear Jan Oberholzer of wrongdoing
National
2 days ago

Anti-corruption hotline active during lockdown

The national anti-corruption hotline has received thousands of allegations over social grant fraud and procurement irregularities
National
1 week ago

ANC ‘humbles itself’ over Harare flight

Party to repay cost of lift on air force aeroplane, while the DA plans to lay a complaint with ethics committee
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tourism industry says safe travel is possible and ...
National
2.
Investigating directorate to hire state-capture ...
National
3.
CEO Chris Forlee leaves energy regulator Nersa ...
National
4.
Saica still investigating KPMG members implicated ...
National
5.
Union vows to crank up heat on Mustek over ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Zondo still playing cat and mouse with Zuma

National

Investigating directorate to hire state-capture investigators by month end

National

Nearly one-third of Corruption Watch complaints for police bribery

National

Zuma’s lawyers hint he may defy state capture inquiry

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.