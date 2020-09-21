Investigating directorate to hire state-capture investigators by month end
Urgent recruitment is meant to speed up results in priority cases
21 September 2020 - 19:11
Investigators working for the state capture commission of inquiry will be hired by the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigating directorate at the end of September, justice minister Ronald Lamola says.
The minister said the urgent recruitment of these investigators is meant to effect quick results in priority cases the directorate is investigating. The aim is to bring on board people with the necessary skills and capacity, who already have substantial background knowledge and understanding of the cases.
