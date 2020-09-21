Zondo still playing cat and mouse with Zuma
The state capture commission’s lawyers will apply for a subpoena on October 9 to force Zuma to appear in November
21 September 2020 - 11:31
UPDATED 21 September 2020 - 22:32
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has made it clear that he expects former president Jacob Zuma to appear before him at the state capture inquiry before the end of the year to answer to claims that he effectively ceded much of his power as head of state to private interests.
But should Zuma choose to challenge any potential subpoena issued against him in court, it is unlikely that the resultant legal battle will be resolved before the Zondo commission reaches its court-ordered completion date on March 31 2021.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now