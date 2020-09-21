National Zondo still playing cat and mouse with Zuma The state capture commission’s lawyers will apply for a subpoena on October 9 to force Zuma to appear in November BL PREMIUM

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has made it clear that he expects former president Jacob Zuma to appear before him at the state capture inquiry before the end of the year to answer to claims that he effectively ceded much of his power as head of state to private interests.

But should Zuma choose to challenge any potential subpoena issued against him in court, it is unlikely that the resultant legal battle will be resolved before the Zondo commission reaches its court-ordered completion date on March 31 2021.