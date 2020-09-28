NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma insists he has played ball with Zondo inquiry into state capture
28 September 2020 - 05:05
Former president Jacob Zuma insists he has always sought to co-operate with the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo inquiry into state capture and has slammed efforts to compel him to testify as completely unjustified.
As yet though, Zuma has not provided any of the information or evidence requested of him by the inquiry, which has been charged with investigating allegations that both he and his administration were captured by private interests.
