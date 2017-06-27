EDITORIAL: Bankorp case will define limits of protector’s power

It is an unusual move by Parliament, but a welcome and essential one. It shows yet again that SA’s legislators are starting to find their voice and exercise their oversight power. It shows too that for all the state capture and erosion of institutions, SA still has institutions — Parliament included — capable of standing up to the predations of those who apparently care little about inflation and the damage it does to poor people.

The Bank’s core, constitutional mandate is to "protect the value of the currency in the interests of balanced and sustainable growth". That mandate is common to almost all the world’s central banks. Whether the instrument they use is inflation targeting, as SA does, or some other mechanism, the aim is the same: to hold on to the value of the rands or dollars or ringgit in people’s pockets so they don’t find their buying power eroded and so economies don’t suffer the negative consequences of prices that spiral out of control.

In her report on the "lifeboat" with which the Bank bailed out ailing Bankorp in the 1980s, Mkhwebane concludes that the Bank’s price stability mandate should be deleted and that the Bank should, instead, be charged with looking after the welfare of South Africans — as if the Bank wasn’t doing just that already.

This is scary stuff — even more so because the only apparent justification for it in the report is an outpouring of ideological commentary about how SA should really just have a state bank creating money, not all these pesky private-sector banks that the central bank might occasionally be tempted to bail out to preserve the stability of the financial system.