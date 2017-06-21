Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba appears to have questioned why the public protector wants the Reserve Bank’s mandate to be adjusted.

"It seems to create a conundrum in that … it’s not clear what context it’s arising in. It’s not clear what it’s aimed at achieving‚" Gigaba told Power FM on Tuesday night.

Power FM posted a clip of Gigaba’s comments on its website on Wednesday and said he was speaking from London‚ where he is meeting investors.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday released a report calling for the Constitution to be amended to allow for the Reserve Bank to have a broader socioeconomic mandate.

But Gigaba said the Reserve Bank was already addressing those challenges.