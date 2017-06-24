Mkhwebane's move on Reserve Bank mandate is unlawful, dangerous and suspect
Former governor does not mince words: the Reserve Bank is under attack from a fellow constitutional agency
Former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus says another ratings agency downgrade is "likely" as a result of what she sees as a "nefarious attack" on the independence of the central bank by the public protector.
Marcus was the ninth governor of the bank, the first woman to hold the position between 2009 and 2014.
In the remedial action contained in her report on the Bankorp "lifeboat", public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has instructed parliament to change the constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank so that its primary role is no longer to protect the value of the currency, but to promote economic growth and protect the socioeconomic wellbeing of citizens.
'Generous' interpretation
Marcus, a former chairwoman of Absa, says it is "untenable" for the public protector to use the issue of the Reserve Bank's bail-out of Bankorp — "about which the facts are absolutely clear and set out and well known to the public protector" — as a pretext to mount an attack on the central bank's independence.
She says a "generous" interpretation is that Mkhwebane doesn't understand the role of central banks — and for a public protector such ignorance would be inexcusable.
"The job of the central bank anywhere in the world is to protect the value of its currency, to protect ordinary citizens from the ravages of inflation," says Marcus.
"That is its primary mandate. It does not deal with growth."
To imply that protecting the value of the currency is antithetical to economic growth and the socioeconomic interests of the poor is "insidious", says Marcus.
Harmful effect
"In fact, her actions are going to have a very harmful effect on economic growth and the socioeconomic wellbeing of citizens should we get another downgrade as a consequence of the attack on the independence of the central bank, which I believe is likely.
"As the public protector she is there to represent and protect the public. Her actions have in fact the potential to seriously impact on every single citizen. If inflation rises, the value of the rand in your pocket hits everybody, and if you're poor it hits you harder."
The fact that the Reserve Bank has taken her remedial action on review will not be enough to negate the damage done, she feels.
"The South African Reserve Bank is a highly credible institution both domestically and globally. The fact that it is being threatened in this nefarious way is hugely damaging."
Regardless of whether the central bank's court bid succeeds, her actions will be a further severe blow to business confidence, which is already at a 30-year low.
"If you're really concerned about growth, the first thing that has to be there is confidence. Confidence is built over time.
"And for there to be confidence your institutions have to function, they have to do what they're supposed to do.
"But here you have an institution that is set up in terms of the constitution to see that there is good governance and that things are not done badly, and it is the perpetrator of an illegality itself.
"The question many people will be asking now is: where does it stop?
"If the public protector is not there to protect the public, if the public protector in fact acts unlawfully in terms of her own law, and does not understand the separation of powers and what it is that she can do in terms of the constitution and parliament, then that question needs to be asked."
The public protector's job is to ensure that institutions are "not attacked or looted or put under pressure by carpetbaggers or vultures", she says.
Whether Mkhwebane has instead joined them is an open question. "She's certainly acting unlawfully, and the central bank needs to be protected from this."
Is she acting out of ignorance or pursuing somebody else's agenda?
Cannot plead ignorance
"That I am not able to say. What I can say is that her actions reflect a lack of understanding of the role of a central bank which it is generous to call 'ignorance' because you are the public protector who should have done your work on this.
"A public protector cannot plead ignorance or say that she didn't know what the consequences would be."
The silence of the president and the government "speaks volumes", she says.
"The fact that the leadership in government has not seen fit to say this is not an acceptable approach to the central bank ... is absolutely unacceptable."
She points out the public protector's remedial action is binding. To see it as a mere recommendation, as some have argued, is to lessen its import.
"The question is, how does she, as a Chapter 9 institution, go into parliament's exclusive jurisdiction?
"The constitution was a widely consulted, multiparty, democratic process, and here you have one of the institutions of that constitution negating it.
"Her act does not give her such powers. Her actions are unlawful."
As for the Bankorp "lifeboat" controversy and her remedial action that Absa should "repay" R1.12-billion, Marcus says an investigation by Judge Dennis Davis supported by international expertise, and all the documentation from that time shows that Absa did not benefit from the lifeboat.
"This question really does need to go to court to settle it once and for all because the public protector's attitude seems to be: 'Don't confuse me with facts. And if you do confuse me with facts I've got alternative ones.' "It's an absurdity, but that's the level to which this is sinking. It is really shameful."
Please login or register to comment.