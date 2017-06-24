Mkhwebane's move on Reserve Bank mandate is unlawful, dangerous and suspect

Harmful effect

"In fact, her actions are going to have a very harmful effect on economic growth and the socioeconomic wellbeing of citizens should we get another downgrade as a consequence of the attack on the independence of the central bank, which I believe is likely.

"As the public protector she is there to represent and protect the public. Her actions have in fact the potential to seriously impact on every single citizen. If inflation rises, the value of the rand in your pocket hits everybody, and if you're poor it hits you harder."

The fact that the Reserve Bank has taken her remedial action on review will not be enough to negate the damage done, she feels.

"The South African Reserve Bank is a highly credible institution both domestically and globally. The fact that it is being threatened in this nefarious way is hugely damaging."

Regardless of whether the central bank's court bid succeeds, her actions will be a further severe blow to business confidence, which is already at a 30-year low.

"If you're really concerned about growth, the first thing that has to be there is confidence. Confidence is built over time.

"And for there to be confidence your institutions have to function, they have to do what they're supposed to do.

"But here you have an institution that is set up in terms of the constitution to see that there is good governance and that things are not done badly, and it is the perpetrator of an illegality itself.

"The question many people will be asking now is: where does it stop?

"If the public protector is not there to protect the public, if the public protector in fact acts unlawfully in terms of her own law, and does not understand the separation of powers and what it is that she can do in terms of the constitution and parliament, then that question needs to be asked."

The public protector's job is to ensure that institutions are "not attacked or looted or put under pressure by carpetbaggers or vultures", she says.

Whether Mkhwebane has instead joined them is an open question. "She's certainly acting unlawfully, and the central bank needs to be protected from this."

Is she acting out of ignorance or pursuing somebody else's agenda?