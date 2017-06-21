EDITORIAL: More kicks to a fallen economy

If the charter did a good deal of damage, the public protector’s report on the Absa/Bankorp lifeboat has done more again, because of its reckless disregard for the Reserve Bank’s independence and core mandate.

In the midst of all the policy drama, Tuesday’s release of the Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin provided a sobering dose of reality. Many of the numbers were already known because Statistics SA, which now calculates both the production side GDP and the expenditure side GDP (which the Reserve Bank used to calculate) had already reported that SA was officially in recession as of the first quarter.

However, the quarterly bulletin added plenty of detail to the bare bones of Stats SA’s figures. It also published first-quarter balance of payments figures, which showed a deficit on the current account that, at 2.1%, was worse than the 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016 and slightly worse than most in the market had expected. That could have driven the rand even weaker but, given the stream of political bad news, it is hard to tell.

A few years ago, SA’s high current account deficit was one of the factors that made its currency one of the "fragile five" among emerging markets. Now, the deficit is down to much less risky levels, which means SA needs that much less in the way of foreign capital inflows to finance it.

That seems like good news, but in practice, the lower deficit is as much a product of the weakness of the economy as anything else. Imports have come down because investors are not investing and consumers are not spending.