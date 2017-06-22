Absa slams Busi Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report as ‘irrational’

Cleopatra Mosana, Mkhwebane’s spokeswoman, said they were at liberty "to take the report on review. However, remedial action will have binding effect until set aside by the court of law."

In a media release on Wednesday, the bank set out what it saw as the bones of contention, mainly around how the public protector’s findings and remedial actions relating to Absa were based on the conclusions of the Davis panel of experts constituted to look into the Bankorp rescue.

Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni appointed the Davis panel in 2000 to look into the allegations contained in the Ciex report authored by private investigator Michael Oatley — whose mandate was to assist the democratic government in recouping cash lost to apartheid corruption.

The panel delivered its report two years later, finding that the Reserve Bank had acted beyond its powers in granting assistance to Bankorp, which Absa bought in 1992.

"In the case of the Davis panel, the public protector’s final report misrepresents or misconstrues its findings. While it concluded that the manner in which the assistance was provided to Bankorp was unlawful, the Davis panel unequivocally found that Absa is not liable to pay because it paid fair value for Bankorp."

Absa said Mkhwebane did not explain why her office accepted parts of the Davis report, but not others.

"In this respect, the public protector’s report appears irrational," it said.

"The Davis commission ruled on it," said Patrice Rassou, head of equities at Sanlam Investments. "Now, a different view is being taken based on this Ciex report, which wasn’t used by the government," he said.

"Absa are [within] their rights to get a ruling on the matter and put these allegations to bed once and for all."

Absa also said the public protector’s office had relied on the alleged testimony of former Reserve Bank governor Chris Stals in a provisional report leaked in January.

Stals was said to have testified that loans were given to Bankorp at an interest rate of 16% and that there was a contract to prove this.

"The alleged testimony of Dr Stals and the document he was said to have produced are conspicuously absent from the final report," Absa said.

"In the final report, this basis is abandoned and instead it selectively relies on a report that in any case found that Absa is not liable."

With Hanna Ziady