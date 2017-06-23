Rand back under R13/$ after Parliament backs Bank’s independence

The rand was trading at R12.97/$ at 7am on Friday, back under R13/$ after Parliament issued a statement on Thursday night saying it believed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order to change a clause in the Constitution safeguarding the Reserve Bank’s independence was unlawful.

"Parliament will accordingly initiate a court application to have this remedial action set aside on the basis of its unconstitutionality," a statement from Parliament said.

In her report on Absa’s role in Bankorp’s bail-out 30 years ago, Mkhwebane wrote: "The chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services must initiate a process that will result in the amendment of section 224 of the Constitution‚ in pursuit of improving socioeconomic conditions of the citizens of the republic."

Parliament said Mkhwebane was attempting to usurp its powers in contravention of the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of "the Assembly to control its internal arrangements‚ proceedings and procedures".

Stock exchanges trading before the JSE’s opening pointed to a flat Friday.

Naspers said on June 14 it expected to report on Friday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March grew 4%-10% from the previous year’s $1.68.

The media group is likely to release its results shortly before the JSE’s Sens service closes at 6pm, judging from previous years.

In its interim results, Naspers reported its aftertax profit declined 15% to $541m on flat revenue of $3bn for the six months to end-September.

African Phoenix, the former African Bank Investments Limited (Abil), which is now mainly a cash shell, said on June 14 it expected to report on Friday HEPS for the six months to end-March of between 2.95c and 4.43c.

This was an improvement on a forecast given in January before the share started trading again in February.

Africa Phoenix said this was driven by better than expected sales volumes achieved by its sole remaining operating company, Standard General Insurance (Stangen).

Staffing and training group Primeserv said in a revised trading statement on June 22 that it expected to report on Friday that HEPS for the year to end-March grew 28% to 17.77c from 13.86c.