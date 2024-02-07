JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: President prepares for annual gloss over the pig
Boring state of the nation can no longer cover the mess that is obvious to everyone
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address this week, and as has become custom it will be a boring affair. After all, South Africans are all too familiar with the state of the nation and the president’s attempt to apply gloss on it.
Ramaphosa will stand before parliament, and indirectly before the nation, trying to sell the idea that the big fat pig to which he will attempt to apply gloss isn’t actually a pig. But South Africans (including those who shout the loudest at ANC rallies) will know it’s the same old pig they wake up to every morning and will have to live with for many years to come. ..
