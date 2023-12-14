TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: A volatile year with pockets of joy
Markets have been especially volatile this year, though betting against them would be foolhardy
When it comes to markets, volatility is the norm, but somehow this year felt different. I suppose the difference has been in how personal some of this year’s experiences have been; from interest rate hikes and less personal disposable income to rand volatility and fuel price hikes, from struggling state-owned enterprises to load-shedding in our homes, and from distant geopolitical tensions to images of children dying.
Perhaps it is the interconnectedness of the global community. Perhaps it is social media offering more content and alternative news sources, or perhaps it’s the understanding of how policy influences our daily lives. Maybe it’s the disappointment of what we expected the world to be post-Covid, or simply the lag effects starting to filter through. Whatever it is, the events of this year have felt heavier and somewhat different. ..
