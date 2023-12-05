CLAIRE BISSEKER: Sage lessons for Solms Delta wine estate investors
05 December 2023 - 05:00
“Everyone loves a Phoenix story,” says Tommy Hall, the new African American owner of the Solms-Delta Wine Company. Director of global operations for Hewlett Packard, Hall has come to the rescue of the shuttered Solms Delta wine estate near Franschhoek.
In 2001, when Mark Solms (a notable scientist, complete with wild Einsteinian hair) and his friend Richard Astor (scion of the Anglo-American Astor family), bought two neighbouring farms, their goal was to produce noteworthy wines and uplift the farmworker community. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.