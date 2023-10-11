MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Why some truly special wines are now coming out of Hartenberg
Carl Schultz’s latest wines reflect the quiet confidence of his 30 years of managing the estate
11 October 2023 - 05:00
Wine estates — and by this I mean properties whose wines are produced solely from their own fruit — have a life of their own, one that reflects as much the ebb and flow of the vineyards as it does the personalities who direct them.
It is obvious why this should be so: plantings evolve in terms of composition, the age and health of the vines, and the part they play in blends and single-site wines. So do the viticulturists and the winemakers who make decisions about the vineyards and the winemaking process. After all, not many winemakers stay at the same cellar for more than 15 or 20 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.