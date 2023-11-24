ANTHONY BUTLER: The strange morphing of Motsoaledi into a refugee-obsessed Suella
24 November 2023 - 05:00
As health minister during the Jacob Zuma decade, Aaron Motsoaledi came across as a decent person struggling with a difficult portfolio. What can explain his more recent — and mind-bogglingly crazy — initiatives in refugee policy and electoral reform?
Motsoaledi is a classic ANC leader. Nephew of Rivonia trialist Elias Motsoaledi, he attended the University of Natal medical school, an institution that also produced Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Joe Phaahla, Zweli Mkhize, Joel Netshitenzhe and many, many others. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.